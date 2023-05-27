NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after a stabbing incident in the Little Woods neighborhood.

On Saturday, in the 7300 block of Read Blvd officers of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) were flagged down by a man who had been stabbed. The victim told officers that he was involved in a verbal altercation in the 10100 block of Curran Blvd where he was accused of stealing money from 46-year-old Orlandeus Powell.

The altercation escalated when Powell grabbed the victim by the neck and allegedly stabbed him 5 times in the back and chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed to be in critical condition.

NOPD officers arrested Powell shortly after.

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact NOPD at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

