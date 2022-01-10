NOPD: Man shot to death in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the French Quarter.

According to NOPD, the homicide occurred at the intersection of Burgundy and Conti Streets.

At around 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found one man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is underway.

No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Brittney Kimbrough at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.