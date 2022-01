Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal shooting in a New Orleans East neighborhood Saturday evening.

On Twitter, the New Orleans Police Department tweeted the incident had happened in the 8700 block of Gervais Street.

When police arrived on the scene officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.