NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting at the Gentilly neighborhood intersection of North Broad Street and St Bernard Avenue on Tuesday night.

A follow-up NOPD report received after 11 p.m., confirmed sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and as a result succumbed to his injuries.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The initial call was made at 10:23 p.m.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.