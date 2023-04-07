NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting near the New Orleans Public Library Friday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue around 2:20 p.m., steps away from the NOPL’s downtown branch. According to NOPD, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene.

We’re told the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. There is no word yet on his identity.

Details regarding who shot the man and the motive behind it were unclear. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.