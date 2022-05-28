NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Police Department is working a scene in the Seventh Ward Saturday, that left a man hospitalized.

Police said officers responded to the incident in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Ave. at about 12:30 p.m. When NOPD arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was take to the hospital by EMS but his condition has not been updated. No further details are available.

Anyone with additional information that can aid investigation into this incident is asked to call #NOPD at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111.