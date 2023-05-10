NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Algiers early Wednesday morning.
The New Orleans Police Department says just after 2 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a 57-year-old man saying he had been shot somewhere near the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard.
When police arrived, they learned the man had been shot multiple times. According to the NOPD, the victim refused to cooperate with responding officers.
It’s unclear who fired the shots at the man and why. The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Details regarding his medical condition were not disclosed.
Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, classified as an assault with a weapon. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Fourth District office at 504-658-6040
Tips can be submitted to the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or anonymously to Crimestoppers.
