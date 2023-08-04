NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood early Friday morning claimed a man’s life, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 3300 block of Toledano Street. Officers say when they responded to the location, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

