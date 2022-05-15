NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead Sunday.

According to police, a call came in at about 6:22 p.m. for a shooting near the corner of Gravier and South Roman Streets.

When officers arrived they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time but officers are in the process of gathering evidence.