NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Holly Grove neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers say just before 4:40 p.m., they responded to the London Lodge Motel in the 9300 block of Airline Highway on reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, a 20-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time, but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

