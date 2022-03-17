NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department had a busy Thursday night across the city.

NOPD reported that they responded to multiple shooting incidents overnight.

The third shooting-related incident happened around 9:35 p.m.

First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 1500 block of Rousselin Drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No further information is currently available.