NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is hurt after he was shot and then crashed his car while driving to the hospital, police say.

It happened on Sunday (Feb. 19th) around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection N. Claiborne & St. Ann.

Reports show a man was shot inside of his car and that’s when he tried driving himself to a hospital but crashed. EMS provided treatment on the scene and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

There are no updates on his condition.

The shooting is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.