NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday evening, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Central City.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way and Terpsichore Street.

NOPD alerted the community on a Twitter post.

Initial reports show a man with gunshot injuries arrived at the hospital on his own.

There is no additional information at this time.