NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating an armed robbery on Monday afternoon.

According to NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street around 12:30 p.m.

Reports show a male victim suffered from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS to be treated.

The incident is under investigation and there is no additional information.