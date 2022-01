NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—Early Sunday morning the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in East Carrollton.

According to police, the incident happened on the 1300 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into shooting in 1300 block of S. Carrollton Ave. Initial information shows adult male w/gunshot wound to midsection arriving via private conveyance to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/KSyiP9c0SP — NOPD (@NOPDNews) January 2, 2022

Police reports indicated a man was shot in the waist/ stomach area.

The victim arrived at the hospital on his own around 2:25 a.m. according to NOPD.