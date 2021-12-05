NOPD: Man shot and killed in the Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— At midnight, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the Warehouse District.

According to police, NOPD Eighth District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting call at the intersection of Carondelet and Lafayette streets.

Once officers arrived at the location, they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.

Homicide Detective John Bakula is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.