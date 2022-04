NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide on Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

According to NOPD, the homicide happened in the 300 block of Ridgeway Boulevard.

When police arrived at the location, officers located an unresponsive man lying in a grassy area with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The homicide is still under investigation.