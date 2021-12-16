NOPD: Man killed in shooting Thursday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday evening, The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Lower 9th Ward.
According to police, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Alabo Street.
Upon arrival, police reported that a man suffered from a gunshot wound(s).
According to NOPD, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, the official location of the incident changed and officers learned the incident happened at the intersection of Benton and North Villere Streets.