NOPD: Man killed in shooting Thursday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday evening, The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Lower 9th Ward.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Alabo Street.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into aggravated battery by shooting in 1300 block of Alabo St. Initial reports shows adult male victim w/gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/Y6iJX2hSGA — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 16, 2021

Upon arrival, police reported that a man suffered from a gunshot wound(s).

According to NOPD, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident has been reclassified as a homicide. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 16, 2021

According to police, the official location of the incident changed and officers learned the incident happened at the intersection of Benton and North Villere Streets.