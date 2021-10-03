NOPD: Man killed in Lower 9th Ward early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday around 6 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6100 block of North Robertson Street.

Fifth District officers responded to a call of “a male down” and upon their arrival, they found a man fatally shot.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) involved in this incident, as well as a motive. Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).