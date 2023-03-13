NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A late-night shooting in New Orleans’ Holy Cross neighborhood left a man dead on Sunday.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of St. Claude Court.

When they arrived, they found a man victim who had been shot. Detectives say the man died at the scene.

Other details regarding the investigation were unavailable, including a possible suspect or motive. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers immediately.

