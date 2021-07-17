NOPD: Man killed in fatal Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A few hours after an infant boy was stabbed to death in the Seventh Ward, the NOPD reported a second homicide on Saturday evening. This incident took place at the intersection of Baronne Street and Jackson Avenue in the New Orleans neighborhood of Central City.

At about 9:15 p.m., the NOPD responded to a call of a shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

No additional details are currently available.