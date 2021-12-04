NOPD: Man killed in broad daylight and found lying on the porch outside a home

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the 3100 block of Mistletoe.

According to police, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting.

Officers arrived at the location around 11:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, NOPD discovered an unresponsive man lying on the porch of a residence and with a gunshot wound.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide in 3400 blk of Mistletoe St. Initial reports show male victim w/gunshot wound. Victim declared deceased at scene. pic.twitter.com/mpOdbWB8Bq — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 4, 2021

The victim was dead on the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.