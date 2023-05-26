Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a man they say robbed someone in their own home early Friday morning.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the incident happened around 6:08 a.m. in the 700 block of Lawrence Road in New Orleans East.

They said a man kicked in the door of a home, assaulted the victim and stole a purse.

New Orleans police identified 24-year-old Patrick Jonathan Broglin as the suspect. He’s wanted for simple burglary and aggravated domestic abuse battery.

Anyone with information about Broglin’s location can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.