NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting on the 1600 block of North Galvez Street in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.

According to an initial report, the NOPD found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound after he relocated to the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and N. Galvez.

The victim was transported to a hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.