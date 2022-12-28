NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Iberville area that sent a male victim to the hospital Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)

According to NOPD reports, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Galvez St. that evening around 4:38 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. There is no update on his condition.

At this time there is no information on a possible suspect or motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.