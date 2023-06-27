NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Desire neighborhood left a man hospitalized Tuesday, June, 27, according to officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

Officers said around 7:12 p.m. a call was made reporting a shooting near the intersection of Louisa Street and Almonaster Avenue. The victim, a 24-year-old black male, reportedly arrived by car to a hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s condition has not been released and no further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

