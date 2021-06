NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to officers the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Burgundy Street.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Burgundy St. Initial reports show one male victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/CrSIex5qaM — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 20, 2021

Initial reports show a man suffered from a gunshot injury.

The man was taken to a hospital by EMS.

At this time no further details are available.

