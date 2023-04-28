NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A person is dead after a shooting near restaurant Mandina’s in Mid-City.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Canal Street around 8:35 p.m. inside Mandina’s restaurant. At the scene, police say they located a man and a woman, both who had been shot.

The NOPD says the man died on the scene while the woman was transported to an area hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity.

A witness tells WGNO several customers remain inside the restaurant and are being interviewed by police as the investigation continues.

There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

