NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood Thursday (March 23rd).
It happened in the 6500 block of Virgilian around 8:20 p.m. NOPD found a man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds inside a car.
The victim’s identity will be released after the coroner’s office determines the official cause of death and notifies the next of kin.
The homicide remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide section at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
