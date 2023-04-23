NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in an Algiers neighborhood Sunday (April 23rd.)
Police say around 9:00 p.m. officers were called to the 3100 block of Diana Street. At the scene, detectives found a man dead with at least one gunshot wound to the body.
There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Latest Posts:
- Cooler next few days, rain returns mid-week
- Tigers Sweep Ole Miss with Late-Game Heroics in 7-6 Win
- Kilponen’s 8-0 Shutout Helps No. 15 LSU Sweep Mississippi State
- NOFD: Fire under investigation in vacant high-rise apartments in Warehouse district
- WATCH: Davis Riley & Nick Hardy celebrate Zurich Classic win at 19th Hole
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.