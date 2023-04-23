NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in an Algiers neighborhood Sunday (April 23rd.)

Police say around 9:00 p.m. officers were called to the 3100 block of Diana Street. At the scene, detectives found a man dead with at least one gunshot wound to the body.

There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.