NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Desire neighborhood Sunday (April 9th).

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Oliver White Avenue around 12:00 a.m. According to NOPD, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Details regarding who shot the man and the motive behind it were unclear. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

