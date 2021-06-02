NOPD: Man found shot to death in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was found unresponsive, lying face up on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of MacArthur Boulevard just before midnight on Tuesday.

NOPD responded to a medical call around 11:35 p.m., but upon arrival the victim had already succumbed to an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has yet to determine the cause of death and release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.