NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 9th Ward Wednesday morning (April 19th).

The shooting happened at the intersection of North Galvez & Egania St. around 2:10 a.m. On the scene officers from the New Orleans Police Department found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car.

He was transported to a local hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

