NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the East Thursday night (April 20th).

According to reports, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road around 10:00 p.m. Police say they found a man dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

