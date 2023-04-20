NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Lower Garden District area Thursday (April 20th).
Police say around 7:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Rousseau Street near the Uptown Walmart. At the scene, detectives found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
