NOPD: Man found dead in Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a homicide that left one man dead in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward.

On Friday afternoon around 3:30, NOPD responded to a location in the 2000 block of Alabo Street. When they arrived, officers discovered a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and determine an official cause of death once the family is notified.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and motive, were not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers immediately.