NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wanted by New Orleans police in connection to a French Quarter shooting on Wednesday, May 4.

Detectives say an arrest warrant has been issued for 45-year-old Joshua Bass who reportedly shot his coworker while firing a weapon at someone else.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, the shooting occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Decatur streets.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a 51-year-old man, was a member of a cleaning crew hired to pressure wash the area. It was revealed that Bass, another member of the cleaning crew, allegedly fired a gun at an unknown person, but instead shot the first man.

Details from the NOPD MOL also show the victim’s account, recalling that he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital, however, details on his condition were unclear.

Bass faces charges that include illegal discharge of a firearm, negligent injury, and obstruction of justice.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by completing an online tip form, or by calling (504) 822-1111.