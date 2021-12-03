NOPD: Man fatally shot in Algiers Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of Odeon Avenue around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
According to police, a man was found with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead on the scene.
