NOPD: Man fatally shot in Algiers Friday morning

Crime

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of Odeon Avenue around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, a man was found with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead on the scene.

