NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting in the 7th Ward on Sunday morning.

According to an NOPD report, New Orleans EMS received a call regarding a man in need of medical attention in the 1800 block of Touro Street at approximately 10:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, EMS found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, The victim was immediately transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).