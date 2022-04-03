NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Henri Drive just prior to midnight on Saturday.

According to the report, officers responded to a call around 11:29 a.m. to the location where they found a man lying unresponsive and suffering from an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds.

The victim reportedly died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.