NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Marigny area.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of St Claude Avenue. Around 2:45 p.m., officers said they received a call reporting shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

