NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the French Quarters.

The shooting happened Friday (May 26th) at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville Streets around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time pending the notification of next the of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

