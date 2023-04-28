NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a business burglary on the Westbank.
The incident happened Friday (April 28th) in the 4000 block of Behrman Highway around 4:04 a.m. According to a surveillance photo obtained from the business, the suspect drove a car into the front door of the building.
The suspect then entered the business and fled with three video game consoles and a headset.
Take a look at the suspect taking items from the store:
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
