Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the Holy Cross neighborhood in March.

Officials with the police department said 38-year-old Tyson Williams was arrested at his apartment in St. Bernard Parish on Thursday, May 11th.

He was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Marcus Poole, who was killed around 10:42 p.m. in the 10 block of St. Claude Court on March 28.

Williams faces a second-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the NOPD at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

