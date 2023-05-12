Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the Holy Cross neighborhood in March.
Officials with the police department said 38-year-old Tyson Williams was arrested at his apartment in St. Bernard Parish on Thursday, May 11th.
He was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Marcus Poole, who was killed around 10:42 p.m. in the 10 block of St. Claude Court on March 28.
Williams faces a second-degree murder charge.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the NOPD at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.
Latest Posts
- Texas property owner finds ankle monitor on his roof
- Timeline: What led up to the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conviction
- Former Edna Karr WR Destyn Hill officially joins the Florida State football program
- NOPD: Man charged in fatal Holy Cross neighborhood shooting
- Facebook, Google face lawsuit in Buffalo shooting
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.