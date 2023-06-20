Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) arrested a man who allegedly had over $20,000, guns and over 100 pills in his possession.

NOPD investigators said they searched a home and car in the 1300 block of Leonidas Street after obtaining a search warrant.

Following the investigation, New Orleans police arrested 54-year-old Daniel Hudson and allegedly recovered the following items:

$20,098 in cash

254.3 grams of crack-cocaine

51.9 grams of cocaine mixed with Fentanyl

46 multicolored Ecstasy pills

Nine blue Alprazolam pills

18 Tramadol pills

22 Hydrocodone pills

78 Diazepam pills

Three prescription boxes of Suboxone

A digital scale

Two firearms

Hudson will face two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two charges of illegally carrying weapons and a charge of illegal possession with the intent to distribute narcotics.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the NOPD at (504)-821-2222, Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

