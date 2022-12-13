Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a business in the Gentilly Woods area over the weekend.

According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect was seen entering the unnamed business in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road around 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 10). That’s when police say the man hinted he was armed and demanded the employee open their cash register.

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and the man left with money from the register. Other details regarding the robbery were unavailable.

Anyone who knows who or where the man is is urged to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030.