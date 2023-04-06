NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who broke into a car in the Warehouse District.

The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday (April 3rd) in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue.

Surveillance video in the area captured the suspect, pictured above, allegedly breaking into a Lincoln Nautilus SUV and stealing items from the car before fleeing.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect or other information about this incident is asked to call Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111, toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

