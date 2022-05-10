NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a suspect following a shooting in which a man was found dead inside his Treme apartment.

NOPD reports that 33-year-old Terry Banks was charged in connection to the May 5 homicide.

Just before 11:45 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of St. Ann Street for a wellness check. Officers then located 48-year-old Edward Moore unresponsive inside his apartment, with a single gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Banks was already in custody for charges related to an aggravated battery by shooting and an armed carjacking that occurred in the same block of St. Ann Street on the same day. Prior to learning of Moore’s death, NOPD was already steps away investigating a different shooting in which an unidentified woman was left hospitalized.

Banks was then re-booked with second-degree murder in connection to Moore’s death.

NOPD confirmed that although Banks is believed to be the perpetrator in all 3 incidents, they are all being investigated separately.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.