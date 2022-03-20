NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hours after an investigation began following a homicide in the 700 block of Bourbon Street overnight, the New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of a 24-year-old woman.

According to a follow-up report on the incident, Daphney D. Jackson was identified as the perpetrator, who allegedly shot a male victim in the chest after firing into a Bourbon Street business before 2:05 a.m.

The NOPD determined that the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Spencer Hudson, was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the business, a business that one WGNO source has stated as the Cat’s Meow nightclub.

Daphney D. Jackson (Photo: NOPD)

Jackson was arrested on charges of manslaughter, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300.