NOPD: Man arrested for illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of drugs

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested 24-year-old Dandre Dales for illegally carrying a weapon on Wednesday, April 7.

Dandre Dales (Photo: NOPD)

At around 10:30 a.m., Sixth District Property Crimes and VCAIT (Violent Crime Abatement Investigation Team) detectives were patrolling the area around Felicity and S. Liberty Street when Dales was seen placing a gun on his person and then covering it up.

Dales was arrested without incident and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He will be charged with illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal carrying while in possession of narcotics.

Anyone with information concerning Dandre Dales is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.